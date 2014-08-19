A tale of two Michael Brown's

A tale of two Michael Browns

When the story of the death of Michael Brown first hit the news I was afraid it was the Michael Brown I had in class and in the theatre. When I heard he was shot by a policeman I knew it wasn't my Michael Brown.

My Michael is one of the kindest kids you would ever have in class. He thought of others first and then himself. Michael is an accomplished actor and musician. The only time Michael would ever be physically violent is if the script called for that action on stage. The only time the police ever saw Michael is if they came to a play he was in.

Contrast my Michael with the Ferguson Michael. The Ferguson Michael was known to police. He was involved in strong arm robbery. He fractured the eye socket of the police officer.

What stands out to me as a huge difference between the two Michael's is the violence. When one makes violence a way of life then bad things happen. Violence is like a rattlesnake. If you keep playing around with it you are going to get bit.

My goal in sharing this story of two Michael's is that the violence must end. In my 34 years of teaching I lost too many students to the senseless violence. I came to the conclusion that the most endangered living being on the planet is a young black male. That danger comes from the attitude toward violence. How can we change attitudes toward violence? As a first step strengthen the core of a young person's life, the family. Other steps are to take away the glamour that the media portrays violence in. Economic opportunity.

I once had a student who came back from Christmas break showing off a bullet wound he got in a drive by. I took a ruler and showed him how close he came to being dead. That ended the show and tell. His grandmother got him out of the hood to the burbs. Thanks grandma!

Who can make a difference? We all can! There is one person who stands out though and that is Mrs Obama. She managed to get kids off the couch and outside! I had kids jogging in my neighborhood in November! If she can get kids off of the x-box she can make a difference here as well. I would gladly support any initiative she started to end the violence. She would get the media attention that's needed to have impact.

Thanks for reading the tale of two Michael Brown's. Let's do what we can to have more of the first Michael and less of the second.

All ideas for getting there are welcome. I do suggest we get past the blame game and start looking for solutions.