Be nice to a poll worker!

I know of three poll workers here on the vine. SW MO Mule, Vlad and myself. I have a feeling there are others I don't know about. Please be patient with the folks that work the polls. This election may have a higher turnout than '12. That was a busy one for me for sure!

Have your stuff ready that you need when you go to the check in position. Don't be fumbling in your purse or wallet for any document you need. Be patient if there is a problem. It seems like every election we end up with a person at the wrong poll or registered too late. Of course there will be a few inactive voters. The ones who haven't voted in two general elections.

Be patient folks! We will do our best to get you your ballot.